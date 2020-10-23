Southern Tier receives $34 million for road projects

(WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $357 million in funding for the renewal of roadways in New York State.

Approximately $34 million in projects to renew 226 lane miles of the following roads in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties:

$ 2.9 million to resurface 1-81 from exit 2, just south of the Francis Street bridge at Five-Mile Point to exit 3 (Broad Avenue) in Broome County.

$ 750,000 to resurface Route 414 from just north of Benedict Road to 0.45 miles north of Chambers Road (Route 35) in Chemung County.

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 328 from the New York/Pennsylvania state Line to Route 14 in Chemung County.

$ 3.2 million to resurface Route 8 from one-half mile north of the Village of Sidney Line to one-quarter mile south of the intersection of Routes 37 and 51 in the Hamlet of Mount Upton, Chenango County.

$ 4.5 million to resurface Route 206 from Route 27 in the Hamlet of Trout Creek to the Village of Walton Line, Delaware County.

$ 750,000 to resurface Route 224 from Skyline Drive in the Village of Montour to Catherine Town Line in the Town of Montour, Schuyler County.

$ 2.9 million to resurface Route 248 the southern village limit of Canisteo to just south of Route 98 in the Towns Canisteo, Greenwood, and West Union, Steuben County.

$ 1.9 million to resurface Route 36 from south of Rock Run Road in the Town of Canisteo to the Route 417/36 intersection in the Town of Jasper, Steuben County.

$ 4.1 million to resurface Route 36 from Route 66 to Route 70 in the Towns of Hornellsville and Dansville, Steuben County.

$ 1.5 million to resurface Route 415 from Route 15 to Village of Cohocton west line in the Towns of Wayland and Cohocton, Steuben County.

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 36 from Route 417 to the New York/Pennsylvania state line in the Towns of Jasper and Troupsburg, Steuben County.

$ 3.6 million to resurface Route 96 from the Owego Creek Bridge, just west of Route 38 at the Village of Owego Line, to Church Street in the Village of Candor, Tioga County.

$ 2.2 million to resurface Route 34 from the Tioga County Line to Route 13 in the Towns of Newfield, Danby and Ithaca, Tompkins County.

$ 306,000 to resurface Route 34 from South of Burdick Hill Road to south of Waterwagon Road, and Route 930F from Ithaca City line to Route 13 in Towns of Ithaca, Lansing, Village of Lansing, Tompkins County.

$ 1.8 million to resurface Route 34B from 1 mile west of Route 34 to the Cayuga County Line, Tompkins County.

The projects announced today are currently being designed and construction will begin next spring.

“New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources,” Governor Cuomo said. “These investments are laying the foundation for sustained growth in tourism and business development while enhancing the resilience of the supporting infrastructure.”