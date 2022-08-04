(WETM) — NYS announced that several Southern Tier counties received grants to enhance emergency response capabilities.

The announcement that a combined $100 million in funding was awarded to 57 counties throughout the state was made by Governor Kathy Hochul on August 3, 2022.

The funds were granted as a part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. NYS said that the program aims to aid municipalities in improving emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.

“This funding is critical to strengthening New York’s emergency response capabilities, in situations where every second counts,” Governor Hochul said. “We are laser-focused on making smart investments in public safety across the state and these grants will be a significant boost for local governments working around the clock to keep New Yorkers safe.”

The funding will be administered by the State Divison of Homeland Security and Emergency services under two different grants, $90 million from SICG grants and $10 million for Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) grants.

NYS said that recipients can use the funding to install new radio equipment at towers and antenna sites, as well as improve communication channels on public safety radio systems. The funding will also support training and exercises to aid interregional emergency communications and first responder readiness.

The SICG Formula grant awards announced are below:

Chemung: $1,005,227

Schuyler: $881,075

Steuben: $1,508,456

Tioga N.Y. : $680,299

Broome: $1,581,750

Tompkins: $1,219,500

The PSAP grant awards announced are below: