In this photo illustration a Virtual Job Fair app logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen on May 14, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – Another 3 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Department of Labor. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – CSS Workforce New York will be holding a virtual 2021 Southern Tier Regional Job Fair on April 29, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers can sign up today for sessions on how to register and navigate the 2021 Southern Tier Regional Job Fair. There are currently 62 employers with over 1,000 jobs available.

Email: info@csswfny.com with any questions and check their website – https://csswfny.com/postcategory.php?c=JobSeeker for Virtual Workshops and Virtual Meet the Employer Events.