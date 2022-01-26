Southern Tier to get more than $7M for rural community improvement

(WETM) – The Southern Tier is set to receive millions in grants and loans from the United States Department of Agriculture.

The USDA announced on January 26 that it will be investing more than $1 billion to “build and improve critical community facilities” in 48 states. The Department said this money “will increase access to health care, education and public safety while spurring community development and building sound infrastructure for people living in rural communities.”

The Southern Tier, specifically the 23rd Congressional District under Representative Tom Reed, is set to receive more than $6.5 million in loans through various programs and more than $650,000 in grants. The full breakdown of the investments and municipalities is in the table below.

According to the USDA website, the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant, the Community Facilities Loan Guarantee, and the Economic Impact Initiative Grant programs help develop “essential community facilities in rural areas”. These facilities include things like hospitals, town halls, community centers, fairgrounds, public safety departments, museums, libraries and local food pantries and kitchens.

ProgramRecipientLoan AmountGrant Amount
Community Facilities Direct LoanVillage of Arkport$81,000
Community Facilities Direct LoanVillage of Elmira Heights$439,000$266,000
Community Facilities Direct LoanSouthern Tier Library System$136,000$92,000
Community Facilities Disaster GrantVillage of Elmira Heights$23,000
Community Facilities Disaster GrantVillage of Elmira Heights$266,000
Community Facilities Disaster GrantVillage of Elmira Heights$23,000
Community Facilities Loan GuaranteeKeuka College$6,115,000
Economic Impact Initiative GrantVillage of Arkport$19,000
Data from U.S. Department of Agriculture

