(WETM) – Hundreds of millions of dollars are coming to towns and counties around New York State to improve water infrastructure, including more than $32 million to the Southern Tier.

Governor Hochul announced the grant money on April 19, saying that over $206 million of the total $638 million amount will go toward drinking water projects that treat “emerging contaminants”. Towns, Villages, and Counties across the Southern Tier will receive more than $32 million for various distribution, pollution, treatment, and storage improvements.

This includes a $25 million grant for Chemung CountyWastewater Treatment Plant. The funding will support the county’s efforts to combine two aging wastewater treatment plants and perform upgrades that will help meet state standards and improve the water quality by reducing nitrogen and phosphorus discharged to the Chemung River and Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Hochul said the grants will create 35,000 jobs and save New Yorkers around $1.4 billion.

“Modernizing our state’s water infrastructure is critical to ensuring every New Yorker has access to clean drinking water,” Governor Hochul said. “Protecting the public health of New Yorkers will always be a top priority for my administration and this funding is a testament to that commitment. We will continue working collaboratively with every level of government to empower localities with the funding they need to improve water quality statewide.”

Project Applicant Project Cost Grant Amount Distribution and Storage Updates Village of Addison $1.69 million $1.014 million Phase I Distribution Improvements & Generators Village of Bath $9 million $3 million Water Pollution Control Plant Improvements City of Hornell $4,758,200 $1,189,550 WD No. 5-Smith Valley Ponderosa Dr Extension Town of Big Flats $2,917,509 $1,318,505 Chemung County WWTP Consolidation Chemung County $150 million $25 million Sewer District No. 1 WPCP Nutrient Removal Town of Owego $1,582,000 $395,000 Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Village of Penn Yan $531,000 $265,500 NYS Governor’s Office

A full list of grant recipients can be seen here.