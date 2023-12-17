SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Four towns and villages in Steuben County and one village in Chemung County will be receiving a total of more than $8 million from the state for water infrastructure projects.

Governor Hochul’s Office announced that nearly $480 million in grants will go toward critical water infrastructure projects across the state, and a portion of these grants will fund projects in Bath, Canisteo, Cohocton, Erwin, and Millport. These projects are part of New York State’s efforts to modernize aging water and sewer systems. The projects are expected to safeguard public health, protect the environment, promote economic development, save taxpayers money, and better prepare communities for the effects of climate change.

“We are reassuring communities across New York that your kids, grandkids, and great grandkids will always have access to clean and safe water,” said Hochul. “This investment will make lifesaving improvements to our water infrastructure and safeguard drinking water for millions of people, in addition to saving New Yorkers money and creating tens of thousands of jobs.”

Millport and Cohocton were awarded grants to make general improvements to their water systems. The Village of Millport will use its $934,427 for a well installation, tank improvements, meter replacements, upgraded telemetry, safety improvements, and more. The Town of Cohocton will be using its $2,189,796 to upgrade its groundwater source, storage, and distribution system.

Bath, Canisteo, and Erwin’s grants are going towards projects that will protect local waters. The Town of Bath will use its $1,249,790 grant for the Lake Salubria and Kanona Collection System Study. The study aims to prevent harmful algae blooms, and the grant will go towards installing a collection system on Lake Salubria. The Village of Canisteo is getting $1,097,750 for disinfection system and wastewater treatment plant improvements, and these improvements are expected to protect the Canisteo River’s water quality. The Town of Erwin will use its $2,712,923 to expand its wastewater treatment plant and improve the water quality of the Cohocton River.

These tax-funded grants are a result of the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. New York voters approved a 2022 ballot proposition that allocated $4.2 billion for community and environmental projects.