SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The Southern Tier will be getting two federal grants to help develop the area.

According to Congressman Nick Langworthy, the Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board will be getting two grants totaling $100,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission. From this funding, $60,000 will go towards the West Water Street Site Predevelopment Work project. This project will help prepare a site in Painted Post to be developed in the future.

The remaining $40,000 will provide Land Use Leadership Alliance training to officials from Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties. The officials will learn about best practices for land use, sustainable development, and how to support the Seneca-Keuka Watershed Nine Element Plan, a watershed management plan.

“This investment will provide new opportunities for growth, job creation, and sustainable development, securing the financial future of our region,” said Langworthy. “I look forward to my continued partnership with the Southern Tier Central Regional Planning and Development Board to make our community a better place to work and live.”

The Appalachian Regional Commission is a government agency that focuses on the economic development of the 423 counties that make up the Appalachian region. The commission’s goal is to increase economic development in Appalachia and help the region reach socioeconomic equality with the rest of the country.