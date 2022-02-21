Southern Tier tourism industry prepares for more “normal” season

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — From wine to hiking to boating, Schuyler County is preparing for a busy spring and summer season. Southern Tier tourism attractions are expecting visitor statistics that rival those from 2019.

Tourism plays a vital role in the economics of the Twin Tiers. As the calendar turns to March, businesses and the Chamber of Commerce are preparing for an influx of tourists. Schuyler County tourism increased President’s Day Weekend, according to the Chamber, which they say is a good sign for the rest of the year.

Typically, visitors begin coming to the region in March and April and the season concludes in the Fall. The winter is typically slow for many industries, including wineries. Some of the most celebrated attractions are gearing up for what they predict will be a big year.

“Now things really seem to be turning back to what we call normal. To me, that is one of the most positive things that we’re seeing happening,” Gene Pierce, president of Glenora Winery, told 18 News.

Glenora Winery and Lakewood Vineyards are looking to the past, specifically 2019, to predict what will happen in 2022. For the Watkins Glen area as a whole, visitors are booking reservations in advance, which is ahead of schedule.

“We’re hearing from some of our partners and members that reservations are coming in and they’re coming in strong, actually tracking ahead of even last year,” Stephanie Specchio, marketing and communications director for the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce said.

Across the country and nearly every sector, businesses have struggled with staffing shortages and that is no different in the Southern Tier. Glenora Winery said they have plenty of production staff, but there are still positions that need to be filled in the store.

“Our challenges are in the retail shop finding people to work there and then also in a restaurant it’s just horrible,” Pierce added.

Schuyler County is hoping to help solve this staffing crisis by hosting job fairs to promote positions that are still open and recruit seasonal workers.

“The Chamber has partnered with CSS Workforce New York to produce an event called Schuyler Hires, which will be in inaugural job fairs event for Schuyler County,” Specchio added.

The Schuyler County Chamber says the event will be on March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Seneca Lake Event Center in Watkins Glen.

While the winter marks the off-season for many wineries, Lakewood Vineyards said they are using this time to catch up on several projects and training. They are using this time to prepare for the seasonal visitors.

“We’re using this time as catch up as far as paperwork and a lot of cleaning and trying to do some painting and improvements along the way,” Teresa Knapp, partner at Lakewood Vineyards, continued.

For wineries and tourism spots alike, they are ready to return to normal and celebrate some of the special attractions that make this region unique.

“We are definitely excited and ready to welcome everybody back,” Knapp concluded. “It’s been a long cold winter, so I think everybody here is excited to see some smiling faces.”