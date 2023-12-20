SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — The United Way of the Southern Tier has announced the impact its community donations have more for people in need this year.

According to the United Way of the Southern Tier, donations from the community in 2023 allowed the organization to provide 4,500 young children books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library each month, 1,553 senior citizens with home-delivered meals, 845 children and adults with physical and mental healthcare services, and 451 people with legal and emotional support after they experienced domestic violence.

The United Way credits its accomplishments to community leaders, partners, staff, retirees, board members, volunteers, and donors. This organization focuses on providing human service needs to people in Chemung and Steuben Counties. The United Way of the Southern Tier’s goal is to provide resources that will improve the quality of life for everyone in the community.

Those interested in donating to or volunteering with the United Way of the Southern Tier can visit the organization’s website.