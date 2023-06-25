STEUBEN AND SCHUYLER COUNTIES, N.Y. (WETM) — Two villages in the Southern Tier will be receiving funding from New York State to help with water infrastructure projects.

The Village of Wayland, the Village of Odessa, and eight other municipalities across New York will receive funding for clean water projects. Seven more municipalities will receive funding specifically for clean drinking water projects. New York State is providing a total of $66 million in financial assistance as part of its ongoing efforts to upgrade water and sewer systems around the state.

“This unprecedented investment for water infrastructure projects is vital for the economic growth of New York’s communities,” said New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “Safe and reliable drinking water and sewer systems are not only critical to protect public health, but serve as a prerequisite to support new housing, jobs and economic activity to communities all across the state.”

Odessa will be receiving $4,071,125 in long-term interest-free financing so the village can design and build a new collection system and wastewater treatment plant. Wayland will be getting $1,125,000 in short-term interest-free financing and $2,125,000 in short-term market-rate financing along. Wayland will also receive a $750,000 grant. Wayland’s funding will go towards planning, designing, and constructing improvements for its current wastewater treatment plant.

Wayland’s grant is from New York’s Water Infrastructure Improvement (WIIA) program. This program has awarded a total of $2 billion for critical drinking water and wastewater projects since 2015. Applications for grants through this program can be accessed through this link and are due by July 28.