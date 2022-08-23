SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested at least one person after a Monday afternoon manhunt and is still looking for another, saying the two tried to break into a house in Southport.

Reports of a police presence on Hendy Creek Road first came into 18 News around 4:00 p.m. on August 22, 2022. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed that a search was underway for two people involved in an attempted burglary at a house on Hendy Creek Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the homeowner confronted the two people who then fled the scene. One reportedly left in a car and another ran into the woods.

Later that evening, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the person who ran into the woods was caught. As of Monday evening, the other suspect was still at large.

Law enforcement didn’t release any more details on the incident but said more information would be released on August 23. 18 News will provide updates as they become available.