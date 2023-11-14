SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southport Business Association is asking the community to help with its holiday celebration by donating a Christmas tree.
The association needs a large, live tree for Christmas Land in the Town of Southport. If a business owner or homeowner has a tree that they would like to donate, the association will remove it from their property for free.
The tree must meet the following requirements:
- The tree can be spruce, pine, evergreen, or fir,
- It must be 25 to 40 feet tall,
- It must be 15 to 20 feet wide,
- No power lines can be growing into the tree,
- The tree cannot be growing on or into any structure or other trees,
- And the tree must be easily accessible for removal.
The Christmas Land tree will be lit on Dec. 2 behind the Southport Fire Department right after the Town of Southport’s 5 p.m. parade. A thank you sign will be placed in front of the tree to recognize the donor.
Homeowners and businesses interested in donating a tree that meets the above requirements can call 607-481-3949.