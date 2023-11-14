SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Southport Business Association is asking the community to help with its holiday celebration by donating a Christmas tree.

The association needs a large, live tree for Christmas Land in the Town of Southport. If a business owner or homeowner has a tree that they would like to donate, the association will remove it from their property for free.

The tree must meet the following requirements:

The tree can be spruce, pine, evergreen, or fir,

It must be 25 to 40 feet tall,

It must be 15 to 20 feet wide,

No power lines can be growing into the tree,

The tree cannot be growing on or into any structure or other trees,

And the tree must be easily accessible for removal.

The Christmas Land tree will be lit on Dec. 2 behind the Southport Fire Department right after the Town of Southport’s 5 p.m. parade. A thank you sign will be placed in front of the tree to recognize the donor.

Homeowners and businesses interested in donating a tree that meets the above requirements can call 607-481-3949.