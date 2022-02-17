Southport Correctional population declining ahead of closure

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The NYS Department of Corrections provided an update on the status of Southport Correctional Facility less than a month ahead of its scheduled closing. But it’s still unclear where inmates and employees will go.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told 18 News that Southport Correction had a staff of 331 with 57 inmates as of February 16. The total capacity of the facility is 441.

The prison is set to close in three weeks on March 10, 2022, following months of uncertainty that stemmed from a surprise announcement back in November. Southport is one of six New York correctional facilities that are scheduled to close next month.

DOCCS told 18 News that “The transfer of incarcerated individuals to other facilities began shortly after the closure announcement, gradually decreasing the facility’s population.” At the time of the announcement, Southport had 405 employees and 286 inmates.

The State hasn’t specified where employees or inmates will be transferred. According to DOCCS, inmates will be transferred to other facilities” based on their security classification” and medical and mental health requirements. Others will finish their sentences or be granted parole.

Last month DOCCS said no employees would lose their jobs, and they will have “opportunities for priority placement via voluntary transfers, as well as priority employment at other facilities or other state agencies as a result of the formal Civil Service process.”

Local officials said they were blindsided by the closure announcement, with many blaming Governor Hochul and pointing to a recent $20 million renovation of the facility as well as $45 million in taxpayer investments, according to Assemblymember Phil Palmesano.

As of February 16, 2022, DOCCS said the total number of incarcerated people in New York State is almost 14,000 less than January 2020, adding that it’s the lowest since 1983.