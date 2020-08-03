Southport homeowner deals with wind aftermath

Winds Sunday afternoon brought down a large tree in Southport, NY in the backyard of a local homeowner. Winds gusted to 30 mph which toppled over the large tree. Weather of all kinds can take down trees of this magnitude so it is imperative to survey your property and take down trees in danger of falling. This tree in Southport was inches from totally crushing the house and possibly causing harm to the family. With another storm approaching the Twin Tiers tomorrow be aware of the possibly dangers surrounding your house.