ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Southport man has been sentenced for assaulting a woman and damaging her property in multiple incidents that happened over a year ago.

Andy Smith, 27, was sentenced in the Chemung County Court on April 22, 2022 for punching a woman in the face, damaging her property, and urinating on her belongings in November 2020 and February 2021. According to the Court, Smith was sentenced to one year in the Chemung County Jail and will be served an order of protection.

According to the original arrest and indictment, Smith was charged with punching a woman in the face, injuring her eye and eyebrow in 2020. He was accused of then cutting a woman’s clothes, purse, shoes and other items and urinating on them between February 16 and 18, 2021. He was also charged with stealing a KitchenAid mixer.

Later that dame day in February 2021, Smith was arrested again for violating a protection order and possessing a controlled substance.