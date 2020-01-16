Southport residents voice concerns over local duplex proposal

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The Town of Southport’s Board of Appeals held a Public Hearing Wednesday night at Southport Town Hall where one particular proposal raised many concerns among local residents.

The proposal is a request for an area variance to build 11 elevated duplexes containing 22 units, at Autumnview Way, Pine City, N.Y. 14871.

The developers—Fagan Engineers and Dave and Amy Cleary—say there are no ranch-style duplexes or townhouses in that area. They also say it would give empty-nesters a place to stay, with the hopes of keeping locals local.

“I applaud the Cleary’s. I think it’s a great idea for Southport to have something like this, but I do question the location.” Michael S. Smith, District 14 Legislator

Location wasn’t the only concern locals were vocal about during the Public Hearing. Traffic, water drainage and the cost of rent were also questioned.

If you have questions, comments or concerns about the duplex proposal, you can submit them via email to the board, now until Jan. 29.

The next public hearing on the matter will take place next month. It is unclear at this time where it will take place.