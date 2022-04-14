SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Southport will celebrate its 200th birthday this weekend and will officially kick-off events to take place throughout the rest of the year.

The Town of Southport was formally created in April 1822 with a total area of 28,969 acres, town officials said. The bicentennial celebration will kick off with a ribbon-cutting at Southport Memorial Park on Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. across from the Town Hall.

The ribbon-cutting will be the first event of the year, during which officials will announce other bicentennial events throughout the year.

Local officials, Town Council members, Southport Business Association Members, Local businesses, fire departments, and the general public are welcomed to the event.