Southside Convenience Store fined for tobacco sale violation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Southside Convenience Store has been fined $1,750 for selling a tobacco product to an individual under the age of 21, according to Chemung County’s Public Information Director.

According to the county, the store accepted and paid a stipulation offer for a lesser penalty in November.

New York State law prohibits the sale of tobacco products, herbal cigarettes, shisha, electronic cigarettes, liquid nicotine, and other vapor products to persons under the age of 21.

According to Jonathan Keough, Director of Environmental Health for the Chemung County Health Department, compliance checks are conducted at least annually at every tobacco retailer in Chemung County as well as in response to complaints received by the Department. Facilities with points on their record will experience three unannounced compliance checks per year.

Anyone with questions about the tobacco and vapor product sale laws can contact the Chemung County Health Department at 737-2019 or visit their website at www.chemungcountyhealth.org