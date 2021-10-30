Southside home invasion and westside shots fired believed to be linked

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The shooting on Elmira’s westside following a home invasion Friday night, are believed to be linked to each other, Elmira Police Say.

Elmira Police have released a statement about the Friday night/early Saturday morning shooting that took place in the area of Walnut St. and Elizabeth St., saying they believe the shooting that occurred was related to a home invasion that happened on South Main St. that left two people shot.

They mentioned that the parties involved are familiar with each other, no names or additional information has been released at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation and 18News will have the latest once more information becomes available.