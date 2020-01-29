Southside Pudgie’s Pizza prepares for ‘The Big Game’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- ‘The Big Game’ is happening this Sunday and local businesses are preparing for what they call one of their busiest days of the year.

Three things come to mind when you talk about this Sunday and they’re usually, pizza, wings, and beer.

Southside Pudgie’s is no stranger to the big day on Sunday as they have been serving the Twin Tiers since April of 1963.

Extra pizza, subs, wings, and more will be needed to serve the community as everyone sits back to see who will be the crowned the NFL champion.

According to statistics found on Forbes.com, Americans will buy 12.5 million pizzas on Sunday, with an average order value of $26.45. But, it doesn’t stop there as more statics continue to grow.

Americans are expected to eat 1.33 billion chicken wings, which is up two percent (or 30 million chicken wings) from last year.

Forbes also states an often-used statistic that’s been around for at least six years now, that Americans are drinking 325 million gallons of beer during the weekend of ‘The Big Game’.

So needless to say this weekend for the food industry is what Christmas is to the retail industry.