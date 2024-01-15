WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Combat Vets Motorcycle Association in Waverly is hosting a spaghetti benefit dinner for the families of two teens who were involved in a car crash in Newfield back in December.

Today, Monday, Jan. 15, is the last day to reserve tickets for the benefit that will take place this Saturday, Jan. 20, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church at 158 Chemung Street. All proceeds from the benefit will go to the families of Peyton Shaw, who passed away, and Ty Beeman, who was injured and left in critical condition as a result of the three-car crash.

Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased online via PayPal or Venmo or in-person with cash by reserving tickets with a CVMA 19-10 member on Facebook. Those paying online should direct payment to the following:

PayPal- @cvma1910

Venmo- @Combat-Vets

Those who are interested in paying with cash should comment their full name and the number of tickets they would like to purchase on the CMVA 19-10 Waverly Facebook page. The meal will be available for dine-in or takeout and will include spaghetti, salad, a roll, a cookie and a drink.