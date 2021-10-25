Spagnoletti steps down as DPW Commissioner after 30 years

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Vince Spagnoletti is stepping down as the Steuben County Public Works Commissioner after almost 30 years in the role.

Spagnoletti was honored by the County Legislature on October 25. He said he credits his Italian parents for his work ethic. “It was embedded in us with hard work your family could be raised to a better life.”

He said his dad was a contractor and worked with local governments and passed down that mentality to his son. “When you hired me it was for, and our family, something sacred; I would be part of a government that enabled lives to be better.”

During his time as Public Works Commissioner, Steuben County reached the No. 1 ranking in the State for the average condition of all bridges, and the road system has reached the status of “Excellent” with the number of poor roads down to 21 miles from 102 miles.

Spagnoletti also developed a more efficient public works system, consolidating 13 highway shops into eight, with 200 workers reduced to 145 through attrition, saving taxpayers $5 million, according to Steuben County.

He also oversaw the construction of nine salt barns and a highway shop at half the state average cost.

Plus, Spagnoletti led the county’s partnership with Google, bringing in $4.1 million through a greenhouse gas reduction program at the county landfill, which also added nine recycling items, household hazardous waste days and tire amnesty days.

At the announcement, Spagnoletti’s colleagues, past and present, praised his time in the position.



“He is definitely intelligent, but he always gave me a lot of leeway to do my job,” said retired county Professional Engineer Steve Catherman. “He was definitely not a micro-manager. I appreciated that.”

“He encouraged all employees to perform at the peak of their abilities,” said Public Works Assistant Commissioner Steve Orcutt said. “He promoted continuing education for all supervisors and employees through training courses and seminars.”



Spagnoletti also oversaw the construction of 27 buildings and seven picnic pavilions, and the establishment of the Harley Mayo Park at Boyd’s Corners in recognition of the late county Public Works Committee Chair Legislator Harley Mayo.

“Many people overlook the fact he was empathetic to the personal needs of employees and their families, often

going out of his way to befriend them or assist during a difficult situation,” Orcutt said.

With the county now searching for a new commissioner, Spagnoletti has set a high bar for the next one, county officials said.

