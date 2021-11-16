Spalding Memorial Library to host 7th annual Christmas Market

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Spalding Memorial Library has announced that the Christmas Market will be making a return for the seventh straight year.

Located at 724 South Main Street in Athens, the library will bring light to local vendors and have a variety of activities to do throughout the market from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

18 different food and shop vendors will be in attendance as guests warm up by the outdoor firepits and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Children will be happy to know that a visit from Santa is expected during the event, and for adults and children, at 11:30 there will be a visit from Gunnery Sgt Kenneth Serfass as he portrays General Ulysses S. Grant.

General Grant will enlighten his guests to customs within the army of Civil War soldiers at this time of the year, and share some of his own family traditions at Christmas too.

The Christmas Market is a perfect place to get a local holiday gift for someone on your list this season.