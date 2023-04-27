SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – A Spencer man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation into a tip that he allegedly shared images online.

Joshua Maulucci, 39, was arrested by New York State Police on April 26, 2023. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into a report that he had allegedly shared material of child sexual abuse online.

Maulucci was charged with three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child and three counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance of a Child. He was taken to the Schuyler County Jail to wait for a court appearance.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first received the tip and reported it to the NYS Police Computer Crimes Units from NYSP Troops C and E.