SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tioga County man has been charged in connection to a crash that left one person dead in Spencer last month, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Kanishka Singh, 32, was arrested by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division for 2nd-degree Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated for the February 13 crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Singh was driving west on SR96 near East Spencer Rd. just before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 when his car went over the center line and hit another car.

The driver of the other vehicle was 43-year-old Daniel Kaczynski from Endicott. The Sheriff’s Office said Kaczynski was taken to Robert Packer Hospital and died five days later.

Singh appeared in Tioga County CAP Court and was taken to the Tioga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail/$50,000 bond. He was released after bail was posted, the sheriff’s office said. He is due back in the Town of Spencer Court on April 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m.