VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A 26-year-old Spencer man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a drug investigation.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Hubbell, 26, was arrested after a traffic stop in the Town of Van Etten.

Hubbell was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree and was released on an appearance ticket to appear at the Van Etten Town Court at a later date.