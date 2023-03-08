SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – A long-time Spencer-Van Etten High School science teacher has been recognized for his college classes in Corning.

Spencer-Van Etten announced that Thomas Sherwood, who teaches science at the high school, received the SUNY Chancellor Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching for the 202-23 school year. Sherwood has been an adjunct professor at Corning Community College since 1991 and a Spencer-Van Etten teacher since 1985.

Tom Sherwood in his classroom at Spencer-Van Etten High School (Courtesy: S-VE HS)

The school district said that the award recognizes Sherwood’s “mastery of teaching, devotion to helping students, adherence to the highest academic standards and continued professional development.”

“Mr. Sherwood’s commitment to the students with high expectations, high interest and engagement of his students, as well as his forward-thinking adds to the continuum of improvement and creativity at Spencer-Van Etten Central School District,” said Spencer-Van Etten Superintendent Barbara Case. “We appreciate his presence and dedication for improvement.”