ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Splash pads in Elmira will remain closed under the Governor’s guidance, according to City Councilman Brent Stermer.

Stermer does hope that the splash pads can reopen in time for the hot summer months, but that the city does not currently have a way to clean the area effectively during the pandemic.

“We’ll just have to continue to watch and see if things are okay as cases begin to decrease even more than they already are,” said Stermer.