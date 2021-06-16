Splashpad planned for Mark Twain Riverfront Park in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira is planning to build a splash pad in Mark Twain Riverfront Park.

According to city Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery, the Elmira City Council is expected to pass a resolution to have Fountain People from San Marcos, Tx. construct a modern splash park. The project would cost $59,000 and completion of the project is expected in 2021, but it may not be ready for the summer months.

Avery provided images of the proposed plan, which would not include the playground in the background of one of the pictures.





Much of the area around Mark Twain Riverfront Park is already under construction. Work continues on W. Water Street to repave the road and install a new median with trees, and the Main Street Bridge is also undergoing renovations.

This week workers began to install the median and curb on W. Water Street. The project was slated for completion in July 2021. The Main Street Bridge is scheduled for completion at the end of 2021.