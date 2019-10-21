Sponsor a wreath at the Bath VA Medical Center for Wreaths Across America

BATH, N.Y. (WEMT) – Wreath sponsorship is underway for Wreaths Across America Day that will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center.

Wreath sponsorships can be made online here by Nov. 29.

Individual wreaths are $15 and are tax-deductible.

This year’s theme is “Everyone Plays a Part” and the mission is to REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who Serve, and TEACH children the value of Freedom. Placing of the wreaths will begin immediately following the noon ceremony. In 2018, more than 4,800 wreaths were placed on graves in Bath. This year’s goal is 5,000 wreaths.

The public is invited to participate in the wreath laying ceremony and can sign up at the above website. Arrival time that day is 11:30 am. Buses will be provided to shuttle visitors and participants from the designated parking area to the cemetery.

The VA Employees Association will provide refreshments following the event.