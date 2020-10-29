Sports memorabilia making a comeback amid pandemic

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The buying, trading and collecting of sports memorabilia has hit an all-time high, thanks in part to people looking for a hobby to do while socially distancing during the pandemic.

Our 18 News reporter Matt Paddock traveling thwe Twin Tiers to learn more about ‘The Love of the Game’, even if you’re not the one playing.

We spoke with a local sports memorabilia collector who said, “I think it all started as a kid, loving the game of baseball that was my first real sports interest”

The 2004 Red sox, 2016 Chicago Cubs and Kobe Bryant. It’s memorable moments and athletes like these that help create fandom and stories alike. Giving the everyday average joe a chance to join in on something bigger than themselves.

The local memorabilia collector we spoke with saying, “I just enjoy my memorabilia and looking at it, it’s more love of the game not money”.

Giving the everyday average Joe a chance to join in on something bigger than themselves.

“I like looking at my autographed pictures because those players touched those, they signed them”, said the collector.

Grant Vennel, owner of Southern Tier Sports Center says, “When sports were not available, many fanatics got back into collecting cards and memorabilia as a way to stay attached to their teams and favorite players”.

Vennel saying that the top selling item right now are cards. Vennel says, ” People want to have the excitement of opening a card and getting a big hit on a card that they’ve purchased.