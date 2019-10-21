Sportsman’s Warehouse grand opening this weekend

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – A familiar storefront will be hosting a grand opening for its new owners this weekend. Sportsman’s Warehouse will have its grand opening starting this Friday.

The former Field and Streams was acquired by Sportsman’s Warehouse in a deal that started earlier this month, including 8 Field and Streams locations such as this one in Big Flats.

Sportsman’s Warehouse will focus on the outdoor enthusiast.

Door prizes will be handed out this weekend as a celebration of their grand opening.

We spoke to the store manager, David McDowell, about the grand opening. The full interview can be viewed above.