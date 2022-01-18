Spreading cheer to elderly neighbors with special flower arrangements

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Spreading cheer and joy can come in many forms, but for one local business owner, it comes through designing flower arrangements.

Florist and owner of DeLuxe Floral Design, Jessica Powell, started the “Let Kindness Bloom” campaign four years ago to make a difference in the lives of elderly neighbors. The campaign is sponsored anonymously through donations from the community, friends, and loved ones and delivered to residents in nursing care facilities.

“I really like to give back to the community. I like to bring sunshine to those that need it,” Powell said. “It’s

always that smile the flowers bring to them that makes it so important to me.”

Last year, 400 residents sponsored bouquets for 10 area nursing homes. This year Powell says they are a bit behind schedule but hope to reach what they did last year.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten a great response to it at this point in order to provide 10 bouquets to each of the nursing homes. We need to at least get 120 sponsors,” Powell added.

The “Let Kindness Bloom” campaign is taking donations until January 28. Arrangements can be ordered from the DeLuxe Floral Design social FaceBook page.