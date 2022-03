SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Spring is right around the corner and soon it’ll be in the air at Chamberlain Acres in Southport this weekend.

This weekend’s special event will be focused on everything spring fever-related and will feature a variety of products available at the market.

The handmade market will feature 26 vendors featuring pottery, painting, illustration, glass, wood, fiber, body care, and more.

The market will be this Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.