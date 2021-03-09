Spring forward: Daylight saving begins early Sunday morning

(WETM/WSYR-TV) – The middle of March brings more daylight to the Twin Tiers as clocks spring ahead one hour this weekend for Daylight Saving Time. Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. clocks will move forward one hour, which is an unofficial start to spring. With the warm temperatures and the spring forward, spring is in the air!

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the idea behind switching clocks twice a year is to better benefit from the sun’s light. Adjusting the time allows means the sun sets later, giving people more time to enjoy the sun in the evening.

The idea to spring ahead originates in Europe. In 1895, George Hudson proposed the idea and many countries have adopted it in different capacities. It was especially important during the 1970s energy crisis.

States can choose to participate in Daylight Saving Time. Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Nation, Hawaii, and a few other U.S. territories are the only places in the nation that don’t observe the time change.

Daylight Saving Time is also a great time to test and change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.

Clocks will “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, November 7 at 2 a.m.