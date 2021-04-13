Spring has sprung across the Twin Tiers

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – You may have noticed over the last couple days that spring has offically sprung. Grass is turning green again and flower buds are noticably blooming on trees across the area! While we typically see this happen in April it seems to be coming a little bit earlier this year. 18 News spoke with Meteorologist Ben Lott from the National Weather Service in Binghamton who shared why we are seeing these blooms this week.

“Where are temperatures have been, we are almost five degrees above where our normal temperature for this month. And precip wise we are a little bit below average but we are pretty close to where we normally are. So I think with having near normal precipitation and above average temperatures, we are probably starting to see it green up a little bit earlier than normal,” said Lott.

Another factor that has helped our trees and flowers bloom is the fact that we haven’t had much wintry precipitation in the last few weeks. We are running quite a bit above normal for the month of April so that’s allowed for spring to come in full force! Make sure to send us your pictures in the coming weeks.