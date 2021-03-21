Spring is here! When should you plant your garden?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring may have started on Mar. 20, but you should wait to plant those flowers, fruits, and veggies until a bit later.

With temperatures beginning to hit the mid-to-upper 60’s this week, the idea of being outside and gardening sounds pleasant after quarantining in 2020.

However, you may want to hold off on planting those seeds just a little longer.

Charlie Todd, co-owner of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center and Florist located in Elmira, said it is best to hold off for a couple months.

“It is a good time for planning, but not planting,” said Todd. “The ground has to be warm enough to actually till. You actually have to be able to work the soil enough.”

Todd said once it does start to get warmer, there are certain veggies like peas and onions that you can start propagating.

The key is that these plants must be able to take a frost.

Todd said our region will likely continue to get frost until the middle of May. Memorial Day should be the target of when to start planting.

