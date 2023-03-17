ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Astronomical spring is soon here. The first day of spring is Monday, March 20th, 2023 with the equinox at 4:24 PM EDT.

Meteorological spring is based on the annual temperature cycle and starts on March 1st. From March 1st to March 15th we have been 0 to +2 degrees above the average temperature.

For the next 6-10 days from the Climate Prediction Center, we are leaning towards above-average temperatures for our area.

Also according to the Climate Prediction Center, the seasonal temperature outlook for the next 3 months of April, May and June, it is looking likely we will see above-average temperatures.