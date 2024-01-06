WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Springwater-Wayland Emergency Medical Services will be receiving a federal grant and loan to replace an ambulance.

According to Congressman Nick Langworthy’s Office, the Steuben County-based emergency medical services provider will get a $50,000 grant and a $162,000 loan for the new ambulance. Sue Walker, president of the board of directors for Springwater-Wayland EMS, said that the organization is run completely by volunteers and needs grants and community support to provide services to northern Steuben County.

“Our agency is very happy to have been awarded this grant and loan package — it will allow us to continue to provide quality emergency services to our community,” said Walker. “The staff at Rural Development was very helpful in the application process, and we appreciate this opportunity.”

The funds came from the USDA Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. This program was designed to provide affordable funding to develop facilities that provide essential services to communities in rural areas. Funding applications are open to public bodies, community-based non-profit corporations, and federally recognized tribes year-round. More information about this tax-funded program can be found on the USDA Rural Development’s website.