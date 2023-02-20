(WETM) – The St. Baldrick’s foundation is a charity that supports research to find cures for childhood cancers. This March, the St. Baldricks foundation is hosting an event in Corning to raise money for kids who deserve a lifetime.

Kenzie Spaulding and Jill Getola have been friends for years now. Both of their children have brain tumors and have been fighting cancer for quite some time.

“The organization, St. Baldricks, we feel is the most strongly about,” Jill said. “We’ve been together at this for over 12 years battling it with our kids, and this is the one organization that we really truly support the most for childhood cancer.”

The event is a “shave” event. You can register as an individual or with a group of people to raise money to fight childhood cancer. At the event, you will have the option to shave your head in honor of those who have lost their hair during chemotherapy and celebrate raising money for an incredible cause.

“We’ve had so many people support us and help us,” Kenzie said. “All these community partners have gone overboard to try to help support what is so important for pediatric cancer research.”

If you would like to sign up, you can visit the St. Baldrick’s website. The event will take place on March 11th from 1:00PM to 5:00PM at Carey’s Brewhouse.