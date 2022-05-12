HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — St. James Hospital officially cut the ribbon on a new connector building and courtyard patio today.

The projects were funded through a $1.2 million capital campaign, separate from the $55 million New York State funding to build the new Hospital

The now open enclosed walkway will allow patients, visitors and staff to safely travel between the Medical Office Building and Hospital without stepping outside. The 1,600 square foot patio is accessible from the Hospital Café and equipment with seating for up to sixty people.

As of Friday, May 13th the connector building and courtyard are available for the public and patients to enjoy.

The St. James Hospital Board, organization leaders and donors presided over the ceremony. Remarks were made by Hospital Board Chairperson, Shawn Hogan, Vice-Chairperson Pete Wall, and interim CEO Wendy Disbrow.

Shawn Hogan, Hospital Board Chair said, “At UR Medicine St. James Hospital we are always striving to improve upon the patient experience. With the advent of the connector building between the Hospital and Medical Office Building, we continue to put patients and employees first. Many thanks to all the local businesses and individuals who through their generosity made this all possible.”

Pete Wall, Hospital Board Vice-Chairperson said “Community members and organizations provided tremendous support for these projects. We were fortunate to receive major donations from several key donors and foundations, as well as many individual gifts from friends of St. James Hospital”.

Lastly, Interim CEO Wendy Disbrow mentioned “We at St. James Hospital are very grateful for the continued community support that allows our hospital to improve our patient experience. Our generous supporters allow us the opportunity to continue to provide excellent care and we truly appreciate all that they do to demonstrate their faith in our health system and our staff.”