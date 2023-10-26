CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — This year marks a milestone for the Catholic community in Corning. St. Mary’s Church on State Street will celebrate 175 years on Sunday, Oct. 29, commemorating the spirit and faith of nearly two centuries.

The occasion is held with the theme “175 Years of Grace” to honor the church for being the landmark parish of the Catholic community of Corning. The origins of the church can be traced back to 1848 when it was organized by Right Reverend John Timon, first Bishop of Buffalo. Since then, it has been a place throughout its history for not just the people of Corning, but it also helped evolve other local Catholic parishes throughout its time.

“This actually was the place when people would come from the whole Steuben County,” said Mary Ellen Monahan one of the members of the parish. “Over the years and over time, we developed three more parishes in Corning. One was St. Patrick’s, one was St. Vincent’s and Immaculate Heart of Mary and Painted Post.”

Overtime those churches have merged into All Saints Parish and the main church is St. Mary’s. Father Matthew Walter the Parochial Administrator of All Saints Parish says that all people of religions are welcomed to attend the mass.

“This celebration is not just a celebration of the Catholics here in Corning, but really, the entire community. So, they would be very welcome, and I think that in the way the world is right now with everything going on I think that many times, even people who are not typical church goers or are not necessarily religious find great strength and just coming in,” said Father Walter.

The service will take place at 10:30 a.m.