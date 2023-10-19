N.Y. (WETM) – Stacy’s Soap Drive, created after the tragic death of a Caton woman, will be accepting donations for domestic violence victims in the Chemung and Schuyler County areas until the end of this weekend.

Since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the soap drive is accepting various items that domestic violence victims may need when they leave a troubling situation. Items including bars of soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, deodorant and other toiletries will be accepted at various locations in the Chemung and Schuyler County areas until Sunday, Oct. 21.

All items that are collected from the drive will be given to Catholic Charities First Step Victim Services Program at the Elmira Elks Club on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. during an event that will be open to the public.

Additionally, two other events will be held this month as an opportunity to remember those who have been lost to domestic violence, as well as educate the community about the reality of the issue.

The Schuyler County event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19, in LaFayette Park in Watkins Glen from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The Chemung County event will take place at Wisner Park in Elmira on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

All that attend the events are encouraged to wear purple and visit the Catholic Charities’ table to pick up information on services. Luminaries will be lit at the events in honor of domestic violence victims.

For more information on Stacy’s Soap Drive, visit the Catholic Charities website.