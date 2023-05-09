ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive helps local food banks and pantries by encouraging residents to donate non-perishables. This is a tradition that has been helping communities for 31 years now.

On Saturday, May 13, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods next to their mailbox by 9. The National Association of Letter Carriers drive will proceed all day with Postal carriers picking up donations from residents as they deliver mail and dropping them off at local food agencies.

This is the nation’s largest food drive and all of the donations stay local so you can be giving back to neighbors, friends or even relatives said Rodney Stanfield, Branch 21 President of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

“I know that we had 7500 pounds of food donated last year just specifically through this campaign which equates to just about over 6000 meals and all of that can be distributed throughout the pantries that are in need.” Said Josh Kramer, Director of Communications, at Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Items needed are:

canned fruit and vegetables

peanut butter

canned tuna and chicken

dry pasta

boxed macaroni and cheese

canned soups

For more information click here