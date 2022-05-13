ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The 30th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is happening Saturday, May 14th. It is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).

Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day food drive in the United States. It also gives an easy way to get involved. People can participate by leaving non-perishable food items in a sturdy box or bag next to your mail box or where your mail is delivered before your typical postal delivery time on Saturday the 14th.

This food drive is something people are participating in nationwide not just in the Twin Tiers, “With the rising cost of food, more people are struggling to put food on their table, especially families with children who may not have access to school-provided meals over the summer,” Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank said.

Some people may have received a bag in the mail earlier this week that can use to fill with food. If not, you can use any study bag or box.