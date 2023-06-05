ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Readers who get paper copies of the Star-Gazette in Elmira will now be getting it from the post office, the newspaper announced.

The paper announced that starting on July 10, 2023, print subscribers will get their paper delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The USPS doesn’t run on Sundays, so for the Sunday paper, the Star-Gazette said it “will make every effort” to get Sunday’s papers delivered on Saturday, instead.

The newspaper elaborated that it’s faced “ongoing challenges” in terms of delivery.

However, it highlighted its commitment to maintaining delivery and pushed its online subscription (which comes with a print subscription). The paper said the online subscription, while admittedly not for everyone, also provides morning headlines newsletters, along with access to the rest of the paper.