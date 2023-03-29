CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Spring Break is just around the corner and the Stars of the Netflix show Blown Away are coming to The Corning Museum of Glass.

From April 3-7, 2023 the winner of season 3, John Moran will be at the Museum for his residency.

John Moran will be working the Amphitheater Hot Shop live from 10 am – 4 pm each day of his residency. Working on large-scale conceptual pieces. The live-streamed portion of the demo is on April 6 from 2–4 pm.

The first and second runners up Minhi England and John Sharvin will also be making appearances from April 7-8, 2023. April 7 from 1–2 pm will be the meet and greet. Watch John demonstrate in the Amphitheater on Saturday, April 8, and Minhi on Sunday, April 9.

On Monday, April 10 from 2–4 pm, John and Minhi will bring their skills together for a brand-new collaboration.

There will also be several spring break activities for families to enjoy. “Bringing back one of the old favorites ‘You design it; We make it!’ where we invite our guest to do a drawing and our glass makers will interpret some of those drawings in glass.” said Eric Meek, Manager of the Hot Glass Program at CMOG

“There will also be scavenger hunts throughout the museum,” he added. “We’re even doing a scratch-or-sniff scavenger hunt which will be really fun. Demonstrations all kinds of great things to do and a great place to bring the family over.”