State Academy of Fire Science resumes in-person training

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services announced earlier today that 44 firefighters from 26 different departments across the state have returned to the State Academy of Fire Science to complete their 11-week rigorous training.

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy said, “As we continue to grapple with the new realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical we do not lose sight of our work to ensure New York is protected from other threats like flooding or house fires. Thanks to the work of State Fire Officials, we have implemented comprehensive protocols to ensure these recruits are able to complete their training safely, so they can get right to work keeping their communities safe.”

Upon successful completion of the program, these first responders will begin their work as career firefighters in their respective fire departments. This course is the first training being offered by the Division’s Office of Fire Prevention and Control since all training activities were suspended at the Academy at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. In order to ensure recruits are protected throughout the 11 weeks, the Division has implemented a number of health and safety measures. This current class is expected to graduate in late July.

When in-person training was postponed, recruits worked to complete the classroom-based portions of their training virtually. State Fire officials have worked to implement comprehensive health and safety measures to protect recruits as they complete the physical portion of the course.

As part of this effort, recruits will now be required to complete the same screening process which has been implemented at state-owned facilities across the state. Specifically, recruits will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of questions to identify their potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus. This will occur each week as recruits enter the academy, and then twice daily as they are on site.

The current class of 44 firefighters attending the program represents the following fire departments: