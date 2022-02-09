State aid could be withheld after Athens Fireman Relief Assoc. makes unsecured loan: Auditor General

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – In a recent report, the Pennsylvania Auditor General found five failures of the Athens Firemen’s Relief Association, including an unsecured loan that could result in State aid being withheld.

According to the January 2022 report of 26 counties’ VFRAs, the Athens VFRA made an unsecured loan of $40,000 to its affiliated fire company. Officials from the Relief Association said it was an oversight, but the report describes the finding as the most significant of the five.

As a result, the Auditor General’s Office recommended the VFRA “amend the written loan agreement to provide adequate security” of the investment as required by the VFRA Act. The Relief Association reportedly agreed to comply.

The Athens VFRA has 60 days to provide documentation that it complied with the recommendation. If it fails to do so, it may face a “total withholding of state aid in the future”.

The other four findings in the report say the Athens VFRA failed to maintain a state sales tax exemption number, had inadequate association bylaws, and failed to comply with previous audit recommendations of maintaining complete and accurate membership and equipment rosters.

The full audit report can be read below: