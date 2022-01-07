State of the State: one on one with Lt. Governor

(WETM) — In the wake of Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, 18 New’s Zach Wheeler sits down with Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin in a one-on-one interview.

In this almost eight-minute-long interview, Zach Wheeler talks to the Lt. Governor about some of Governor Hochul’s most pressing issues that she plans to address this upcoming year.

From the COVID-19 pandemic, education, and healthcare, to prison reform and business assistance, Benjamin lays out some of the administration’s plans to deal with these issues and more.